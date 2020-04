April 30 (Reuters) - DIC Asset AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: DIC ASSET AG: FFO RISE BY 55% - STRONG AND SUCCESSFUL FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 BACKS CURRENT FULL-YEAR FORECAST

* Q1 FFO RISE BY 55% TO EUR 26.4 MILLION

* LATEST FORECAST OF EUR 94-96 MILLION IN FFO CONFIRMED

* Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME INCREASED BY 6% TO EUR 26.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 24.5 MILLION)

* OUTLOOK 2020: EUR 94-98 MILLION IN GROSS RENTAL INCOME, AND EUR 80-90 MILLION IN REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT FEES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)