May 7 (Reuters) - Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* DICERNA ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES A BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q1 REVENUE ESTIMATE $59.8 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.27 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS - BELIEVES CASH, CASH-EQUIVALENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND EXECUTION OF CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN INTO 2023

* EXPECTS ITS OVERALL EXPENSES TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE