BRIEF-Dicerna No Longer Expects To Complete Enrollment In Phyox2 In Q2

March 26 (Reuters) - Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS - INSTITUTING MEASURES TO ENSURE CONTINUITY OF CARE AND CONTINUED DOSING OF PATIENTS CURRENTLY ENROLLED IN PHYOX2 TRIAL

* DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - NO LONGER EXPECTS TO COMPLETE ENROLLMENT IN PHYOX2 IN Q2 OF 2020 AS PREVIOUSLY PROJECTED

* DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS - EXPECTS A MODIFIED PROTOCOL WOULD ENABLE PHYOX3 TRIAL TO CONTINUE ACCORDING TO PLAN FOR MOST PARTICIPANTS

* DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS - EXPECTS PAUSE IN ENROLLMENT AT HIGHER DOSES IN DCR-A1AT PHASE 1/2 TRIAL FOR ALPHA-1 ANTITRYPSIN DEFICIENCY IS LIKELY

* DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS - SUPPLY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL MEDICINES IS SUFFICIENT TO SUPPORT ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS

* DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS - CONTINUES TO BELIEVE AVAILABLE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, MARKETABLE SECURITIES TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO 2023