BRIEF-Dicerna Provides Initial Observations From Phyox™3 Trial Of Nedosiran For Treatment Of Primary Hyperoxaluria

March 31 (Reuters) - Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* DICERNA PROVIDES INITIAL OBSERVATIONS FROM PHYOX™3 TRIAL OF NEDOSIRAN FOR TREATMENT OF PRIMARY HYPEROXALURIA AND AN UPDATE ON DATA PRESENTATION PLAN

* DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS - PRELIM INTERIM DATA FROM PHYOX 3 SHOW NORMALIZATION/NEAR-NORMALIZATION OF OXALATE LEVELS IN FIRST SUBSET OF 4 PATIENTS

* DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - NEDOSIRAN MULTIDOSE DATA TO BE PRESENTED AT OXALEUROPE MEETING NOW RESCHEDULED TO JUNE 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)