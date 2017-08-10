FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dicerna Q2 net loss per share $1.15
August 10, 2017 / 8:37 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Dicerna Q2 net loss per share $1.15

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Dicerna reports second quarter 2017 financial and operating results and provides corporate update

* Qtrly net loss per share $1.15

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc - Dicerna believes that it has sufficient cash to fund execution of its current clinical and operating plan into 2019

* Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc - Dicerna is on track to file a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) in Europe for DCR-PHXC in late 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

