March 18 (Reuters) - Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* DICERNA RECEIVES ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FROM U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION FOR DCR-A1AT FOR TREATMENT OF ALPHA-1 ANTITRYPSIN DEFICIENCY

* DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS - EXPECTS TO DOSE FIRST PATIENT IN H2 2020 IN PHASE 1/2 TRIAL OF DCR-A1AT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: