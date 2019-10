BRIEF-Dicerna & Roche To Develop DCR-HBVS For Treatment Of Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* DICERNA ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH ROCHE TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE DCR-HBVS FOR THE TREATMENT OF CHRONIC HEPATITIS B VIRUS (HBV) INFECTION

* DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS - ROCHE TO GAIN WORLDWIDE LICENSE TO CO’S NOVEL RNAI THERAPY CURRENTLY IN PHASE 1

* DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS - TO RECEIVE $200 MILLION UP FRONT PLUS UP TO $1.47 BILLION IN POTENTIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO DCR-HBVS

* DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS - CO, ROCHE TO COLLABORATE ON RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT OF MORE THERAPIES TARGETING MULTIPLE HUMAN, VIRAL GENES IMPLICATED IN CHRONIC HBV INFECTION

* DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS - TO RETAIN OPTION TO CO-FUND PIVOTAL DEVELOPMENT OF DCR-HBVS WORLDWIDE & CO-PROMOTE IN U.S. WITH ENHANCED ROYALTIES