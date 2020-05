May 7 (Reuters) - Dicker Data Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES FULLY UNDERWRITTEN INSTITUTIONAL PLACEMENT TO RAISE $50 MILLION

* LAUNCHES NON-UNDERWRITTEN SHARE PURCHASE PLAN TO RAISE UP TO ADDITIONAL $5 MILLION

* PLACEMENT WILL BE CONDUCTED AT A PRICE OF $6.70 PER NEW SHARE

* SEEN STRONG Q120 PERFORMANCE WITH RECORD MONTHLY REVENUE ACHIEVED IN MARCH 2020

* TOTAL MONTHLY REVENUE FOR APRIL $163.7M, UP 37.7%

* SURGE IN APRIL DEMAND FROM SIGNIFICANT MOBILISATION TO REMOTE WORKING SOLUTIONS