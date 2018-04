April 24 (Reuters) - Dicker Data Ltd:

* QTRLY REVENUE $319.6 MILLION, UP 14.4%

* RE-ITERATES FULL YEAR PRE-TAX PROFIT GUIDANCE OF $42.5M FOR FY18

* QTRLY PROFIT BEFORE TAX $9.2 MILLION VERSUS $7.5 MILLION

* EXPECT H1 RESULTS TO BE IN LINE WITH OUR INTERNAL FORECAST