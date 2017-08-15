FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dick's Sporting Goods Q2 earnings per share $1.03
#Market News
August 15, 2017 / 11:41 AM / 34 minutes ago

BRIEF-Dick's Sporting Goods Q2 earnings per share $1.03

2 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Dick's Sporting Goods Inc

* Dick's Sporting Goods reports second quarter results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.96

* Q2 earnings per share $1.03

* Q2 sales $2.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.16 billion

* Q2 same store sales rose 0.1 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.22 to $0.30

* Dick's Sporting Goods Inc - ‍currently anticipates FY 2017 earnings per share of $2.85 to 3.05, which includes approximately $0.05 per diluted share for 53(rd) week​

* Dick's Sporting Goods Inc - ‍consolidated same store sales are currently expected to decline in low single-digits in Q3 of 2017​

* ‍Currently anticipates reporting non-gaap earnings per diluted share in range of $2.80 to $3.00 for full year 2017​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dick's Sporting Goods - ‍expects to open about 43 new Dick's Sporting Goods stores & relocate approximately seven Dick's Sporting Goods stores in 2017​

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dick's sporting- 2017 ‍consolidated same store sales are expected to be about flat to low single-digit decline on 52 week to 52 week comparative basis​

* Dick's Sporting Goods - ‍in 2017, anticipates capital expenditures to be about $400 million on a net basis and approximately $515 million on a gross basis​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

