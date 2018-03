BRIEF-Dick's Sporting Goods Q4 Adj Earnings Per Share $1.22

March 13 (Reuters) - Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc:

* DICK’S SPORTING GOODS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.22

* Q4 SALES $2.66 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.73 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.20 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES FELL 2 PERCENT

* DICK’S SPORTING GOODS SAYS “AS EXPECTED, MARGINS REMAINED UNDER PRESSURE, HOWEVER DECLINE WAS LESS THAN WE ANTICIPATED”

* IN 2018, ANTICIPATES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $250 MILLION ON A NET BASIS AND ABOUT $280 MILLION ON A GROSS BASIS

* DICK’S SPORTING SAYS ECOMMERCE SALES FOR Q4 ROSE ABOUT 9 PERCENT ON A 13-WEEK TO 13-WEEK COMPARATIVE BASIS

* DICK’S SPORTING GOODS - 2018 CONSOLIDATED SAME STORE SALES ARE CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT DECLINE

* DICK’S SPORTING - IN Q4 RECORDED A CHARGE OF $6.0 MILLION FOR FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES

* DICK’S SPORTING GOODS - BEGINNING IN 2018, CO WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE QUARTERLY OUTLOOK

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.78 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DICK’S SPORTING - IN Q4 HAD A INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF ABOUT $5.3 MILLION DUE TO REVALUATION OF DEFERRED INCOME TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

* DICK'S SPORTING SAYS IN 2018, EXPECT EXPANSION OF PRIVATE BRANDS TO HELP RESULT IN LESS MARGIN PRESSURE THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED