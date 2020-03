BRIEF-Dick's Sporting Goods Says Will Close All Stores For Two Weeks From March 18

March 19 (Reuters) - Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc:

* DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC - EFFECTIVE MARCH 18, 2020, COMPANY HAS DECIDED TO CLOSE ALL OF ITS STORES FOR TWO WEEKS

* DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC - COMPANY’S ECOMMERCE BUSINESS, INCLUDING CONTACTLESS CURBSIDE PICKUP AND SHIP FROM STORE ARE CONTINUING

* DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC - COMPANY IS WITHDRAWING ITS FISCAL 2020 OUTLOOK, COMPANY IS NOT PROVIDING AN UPDATED OUTLOOK AT THIS TIME.

* DICK'S SPORTING GOODS - SUBSEQUENT TO MARCH 10, EXPERIENCED SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN CUSTOMER TRAFFIC & DEMAND DUE TO CONTINUED SPREAD OF COVID-19