BRIEF-Dick's Sporting Goods, units on Aug. 9, entered into second amendment to co's amended, restated credit agreement
August 15, 2017 / 1:15 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Dick's Sporting Goods, units on Aug. 9, entered into second amendment to co's amended, restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc:

* Dick’s Sporting Goods - ‍on August 9 co, units entered into second amendment to company’s amended and restated credit agreement, dated August 12, 2015​

* Dick’s Sporting Goods - ‍pursuant to terms of amendment, maturity date of commitments, loans under existing credit agreement was extended to Aug 9, 2022​

* Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc says ‍aggregate commitments under senior secured credit facility were increased by $250 million, to $1.25 billion - SEC filing​

* Dick's Sporting Goods Inc - ‍existing credit agreement was further amended to provide for a $350 million uncommitted accordion​ Source text (bit.ly/2uFbtNN) Further company coverage:

