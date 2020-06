BRIEF-Dickson Concepts (International) Posts FY Profit Attributable Of HK$645.8 Mln

June 8 (Reuters) - Dickson Concepts (International) Ltd :

* RECOMMENDING PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK27 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* RECOMMENDING PAYMENT OF SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF HK20 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$645.8 MILLION VERSUS HK$411.3 MILLION

* EXPECT RECOVERY TO PRE-COVID-19 LEVELS TO BE AN EXTREMELY SLOW AND LONG PATH

* FY REVENUE HK$2.94 BILLION VERSUS HK$4.01 BILLION

* EXPECTS RETAIL MARKET IN HONG KONG TO REMAIN EXTREMELY DEPRESSED FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* ON HONG KONG RETAIL MARKET, EXPECT LOCAL CONSUMER SENTIMENT TO BE VERY POOR UNTIL ECONOMY RECOVERS

* DO NOT EXPECT TOURISM TO RECOVER IN ANY MEANINGFUL WAY IN FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* AS AT MARCH 31, NET CASH HK$2,263.2 MILLION & STRONG BALANCE SHEET PUTS GROUP IN STRONG POSITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: