July 7 (Reuters) - Dicot AB:

* DICOT RESOLVES ON A DIRECTED ISSUE OF SHARES (COMPENSATION ISSUE) TO GUARANTORS IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE OVERSUBSCRIBED RIGHTS ISSUE

* COMPLETED RIGHTS ISSUE OF UNITS AMOUNTING TO SEK 21.8 MILLION

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IN COMPENSATION ISSUE IS SET AT SEK 1.80 PER SHARE

* DECIDED ON COMPENSATION ISSUE, WHICH COMPRISES A TOTAL OF 166,665 SHARES