BRIEF-Dicot's Rights Issue Heavily Oversubscribed

June 24 (Reuters) - Dicot AB:

* DICOT’S RIGHTS ISSUE IS HEAVILY OVERSUBSCRIBED

* THROUGH RIGHTS ISSUE, COMPANY OBTAINS APPROXIMATELY SEK 21.8 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS.

* RIGHTS ISSUE WAS SUBSCRIBED TO 326 PERCENT.

* ISSUE COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO AMOUNT TO SEK 4.7 MILLION AND CONSIST MAINLY OF COSTS FOR UNDERWRITING COMMITMENTS AND COMPENSATION TO FINANCIAL AND LEGAL ADVISERS IN CONNECTION WITH RIGHTS ISSUE.

* UPON FULL EXERCISE OF ALL WARRANTS OF SERIES 2021 WITHIN FRAMEWORK OF ISSUED UNITS, COMPANY MAY RECEIVE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL SEK 43.6 MILLION, DEPENDING ON EXERCISE PRICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)