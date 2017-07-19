FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a month
BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf adj EPS $0.08
July 19, 2017 / 11:15 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf adj EPS $0.08

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Diebold Nixdorf Inc:

* Diebold Nixdorf reports 2017 second quarter financial results

* Diebold Nixdorf Inc - qtrly gaap eps from continuing operations was a loss of $0.41, or earnings of $0.08 on a non-gaap basis‍​

* Diebold Nixdorf Inc - sees FY 2017 revenue about $4.7 billion to $4.8 billion

* Diebold Nixdorf Inc - qtrly net sales $1,133.9 million versus $ 580.0 million

* Diebold Nixdorf Inc sees FY 2017 total adjusted eps of $0.95 - $1.15

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $1.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.02, revenue view $4.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Diebold Nixdorf Inc sees 2017 gaap loss per share $1.65 - gaap loss per share $1.45 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

