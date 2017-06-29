FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf agrees to sell legacy Diebold business in UK to Cennox Group
June 29, 2017 / 11:38 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf agrees to sell legacy Diebold business in UK to Cennox Group

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Diebold Nixdorf Inc:

* Diebold Nixdorf satisfies CMA requirements, enabling fully integrated presence in U.K. and Ireland

* Diebold Nixdorf inc - agreed to sell legacy Diebold business in UK to Cennox Group, fulfilling requirements previously set forth by U.K. CMA

* Diebold Nixdorf Inc - acquisition by Cennox is expected to close June 30

* Diebold Nixdorf - upon closing, the legacy, independent Wincor Nixdorf U.K. and Ireland business will be integrated into global Diebold Nixdorf operations, brand

* Diebold Nixdorf - financial terms were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

