BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.58

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Diebold Nixdorf Inc

* Diebold nixdorf reports 2017 third quarter financial results

* Q3 GAAP eps from continuing operations was a loss of $0.47, or earnings of $0.58 on a non-GAAP basis‍​

* Q3 total sales $1,122.7 million versus $983.3 million last year

* Diebold Nixdorf says expects profits and EPS to be at the upper end of previous guidance for 2017, but now has a lower revenue outlook

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $1.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Diebold Nixdorf says “our ‘top line’ remained under pressure as the banking business is increasingly driven by large, complex projects”

* Diebold Nixdorf - now sees FY 2017 total revnue about $4.6 billion versus prior guidance of about $4.7 billion to $4.8 billion

* Diebold Nixdorf - now sees FY 2017 total adjusted EPS $1.05 - $1.15 versus prior guidance of $0.95 - $1.15

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.99, revenue view $4.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S