March 23 (Reuters) - Diegem Kennedy:

* H1 RENTAL INCOME EUR 0.7 MILLION

* H1 PROVISIONAL BALANCE OF STATEMENT OF INCOME AND EXPENDITURE TO EUR 0.6 MILLION

* H1 REVENUE EUR 0.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 0.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.8 MILLION YEAR AGO