March 29 (Reuters) - DIERIG HOLDING AG:

* DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF EUR 0.20 PER SHARE

* FY SALES OF 66.5 MILLION EUROS REMAINED 2.8 PERCENT BELOW THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY PRE-TAX PROFIT OF 3.6 MILLION EUROS