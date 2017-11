Nov 28 (Reuters) - D‘IETEREN SA:

* CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE HAVE SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT REGARDING A PARTNERSHIP INVESTMENT IN BELRON​

* ‍AGREEMENT REGARDING ACQUISITION BY CD&R OF A 40% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN BELRON GROUP​

* ‍D‘IETEREN AND MANAGEMENT TO RETAIN REMAINING 60% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN COMPANY​

* ‍PROPOSED TRANSACTION VALUES BELRON AT EUR 3 BILLION​ Source text : bit.ly/2Aem2sr Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)