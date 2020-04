BRIEF-D'ieteren: COVID-19 Will Have Significant Impact On FY 2020

April 6 (Reuters) - D’Ieteren SA:

* COVID-19 WILL HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON D’IETEREN’S FY 2020 RESULTS

* OUTLOOK FOR YEAR HAS BECOME HIGHLY UNCERTAIN DUE TO LACK OF CLARITY ON DURATION AND ECONOMIC IMPACT OF LOCKDOWNS

* CONTINUES TO LOOK FOR INTERESTING M&A OPPORTUNITIES THAT ARE CONSISTENT WITH D’IETEREN’S INVESTMENT STRATEGY

* COVID-19: IMPACT AND MEASURES

* WE WITHDRAW OUR GUIDANCE

* MOLESKINE HAS PUT IN PLACE MULTIPLE COST CONTAINMENT AND CASH PROTECTION MEASURES

* MOLESKINE’S ACTIVITIES IN CHINA WERE IMPACTED BY COVID-19 FROM END OF JANUARY.

* MOLESKINE STORES IN EUROPE AND US ARE CURRENTLY CLOSED BUT THEY HAVE REOPENED IN APAC WITH SHORTER OPENING TIMES

* MOLESKINE WHOLESALE AND B2B CHANNELS ARE AFFECTED BY IMPACT OF LOCKDOWNS ON CLIENTS

* BELRON COST CONTAINMENT AND CASH MANAGEMENT MEASURES HAVE BEEN ACTIVATED IN ALL COUNTRIES TO MINIMIZE CASH BURN

* BELRON COST CONTAINMENT AND CASH MANAGEMENT MEASURES HAVE BEEN ACTIVATED IN ALL COUNTRIES TO MINIMIZE CASH BURN

* BELRON PROJECTS ARE ON HOLD AND CAPEX SPENDING HAS ALSO BEEN POSTPONED