BRIEF-D'Ieteren FY Operating Income Up At 96.3 Million Euros

Feb 28 (Reuters) - D‘IETEREN SA:

* AIMS 2018 ‍MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT IMPROVEMENT’ IN ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED RESULT BEFORE TAX, GROUP‘S SHARE​

* ‍PROPOSES STABLE GROSS ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.95 PER SHARE, GROSS EXTRAORDINARY DIVIDEND OF EUR 2.85 PER SHARE​

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​96.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 92.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED SALES EUR ‍​6.94 BILLION VERSUS 6.47 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY RESULT FOR THE PERIOD EUR ‍​114.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 51.7 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2otC23q Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)