Feb 11 (Reuters) - Differ Group Holding Co Ltd:

* XIAMEN DING FENG SHENG ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO SUCCESFULLY BID LAND USE RIGHT OF LAND PLOT IN FUJIAN PROVICE AT RMB390.7MLN

* DUE TO RECENT OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS PNEUMONIA IN PRC, SIGNING OF LAND USE RIGHTS GRANT CONTRACT DELAYED

* XIAMEN DING FENG SHENG ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT IS OWNED 50% BY UNIT XIAMEN DIFFER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)