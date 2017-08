Aug 9 (Reuters) - Difference Capital Financial Inc

* Difference Capital reports second quarter 2017 results and appoints Michael Wekerle executive chairman

* Q2 loss per share C$0.06

* Difference Capital Financial Inc says net asset value per common share decreased on June 30, 2017 to $7.73 from $7.77 at March 31, 2017