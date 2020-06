Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS FILES CLINICAL TRIAL APPLICATION FOR EUROPEAN PHASE 1A/1B STUDY OF TSC IN COVID-19 PATIENTS

* DIFFUSION - ENTIRE PHASE 1A/1B TRIAL WILL ENROLL ABOUT 224 PATIENTS AND IS EXPECTED TO LAST APPROXIMATELY 12 MONTHS