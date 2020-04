April 1 (Reuters) - Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS EVALUATING TSC AGAINST ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME (ARDS) IN COVID-19 PATIENTS

* DIFFUSION PHARMA - CO, UVA/ITHRIV HAVE BEGUN DISCUSSIONS WITH FDA TO ASSESS POSSIBLE REGULATORY PATHWAYS FOR EVALUATION OF TSC IN ARDS-RELATED COVID-19 PATIENTS