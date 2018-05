May 10 (Reuters) - Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* DIFFUSION PHARMA - BELIEVE CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS TO ENABLE CO TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE REQUIREMENTS THROUGH JUNE 2019

* DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC - QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK $0.27