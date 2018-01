Jan 18 (Reuters) - Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES $12 MILLION UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING

* DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS- ‍PRICED PUBLIC OFFERING OF 15 MILLION SHARES, WITH WARRANTS TO PURCHASE UP TO 15 MILLION SHARES, AT $0.80/SHARE, ASSOCIATED WARRANT​