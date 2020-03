Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS ANTICIPATES ENROLLMENT IN ITS AMBULANCE-BASED STROKE TRIAL WILL BE SLOWED DUE TO THE IMPACT OF THE CORONAVIRUS

* DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS - EXPECT DELAYS IN ENROLLMENT IN AMBULANCE-BASED PHAST-TSC PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL IN ACUTE STROKE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS