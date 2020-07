July 7 (Reuters) - Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS FILES IND FOR INTERNATIONAL PHASE 1B/2B COVID-19 CLINICAL PROGRAM WITH TSC

* DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PHASE 1B DOSING EXPECTED TO BEGIN THIS MONTH

* DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC - DATA READ-OUT EXPECTED LATER THIS QUARTER

* DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PHASE 1B DOSING EXPECTED TO BEGIN THIS MONTH