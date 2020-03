March 17 (Reuters) - Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS - ANTICIPATE ENROLLMENT IN PHAST-TSC WILL CONTINUE DURING YEAR, WITH EXPECTATION OF COMPLETING STUDY BEFORE MID-2021

* DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC - BELIEVES HAS ADEQUATE CASH RESOURCES TO CONTINUE OPERATIONS INTO JANUARY OF 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: