Jan 25 (Reuters) - Digi International Inc:

* DIGI INTERNATIONAL REPORTS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.07

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.17

* Q1 REVENUE $45.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $45.6 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.03 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $211 MILLION TO $224 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $211 MILLION TO $224 MILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE $50 MILLION TO $54 MILLION