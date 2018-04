BRIEF-Digi International To Eliminate About 60 Employment Positions

April 4 (Reuters) - Digi International Inc:

* DIGI INTERNATIONAL SAYS ANNOUNCED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ON APRIL 2 UNDER WHICH CO TO ELIMINATE ABOUT 60 EMPLOYMENT POSITIONS - SEC FILING

* THE 60 EMPLOYMENT POSITIONS TO BE ELIMINATED SPAN CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30 AND SUBSEQUENT FISCAL QUARTER ENDING SEPT. 30

* RESTRUCTURING PLAN EXPECTED TO RESULT IN TOTAL ANNUALIZED SAVINGS OF ABOUT $3 MILLION TO $5 MILLION

* AS PER RESTRUCTURING PLAN, CO TO TRANSFER ITS EDEN PRAIRIE OPERATIONS MANUFACTURING FUNCTIONS TO EXISTING CONTRACT MANUFACTURE SUPPLIERS