April 13 (Reuters) - DiGi.Com Bhd:

* BOARD DECLARED 1ST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 4.9 SEN PER SHARE

* YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 373.1 MLN RGT, YEAR-AGO QTRLY REVENUE 1.57 BILLION RGT

* SEES FLAT TO LOW SINGLE DIGIT DECLINE IN 2018 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH

* EXPECTS TO DELIVER CAPEX BETWEEN 10% - 12% OF SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018

* SEES 2018 EBITDA AT AROUND 2017 LEVEL