BRIEF-Digiliti Money announces management change

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Digiliti Money Group Inc

* Digiliti Money announces management change

* Says Jeffrey Mack resigned from the board

* Digiliti Money Group Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Bryan Meier, will assume position of interim CEO​

* Digiliti Money Group Inc - Jeffrey Mack has resigned from board and from his position as president and chief executive officer​

* Digiliti Money Group Inc - ‍in light of recent management change and preliminary Q2 results, co will be evaluating company's go forward strategy​