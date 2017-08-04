FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Digiliti Money announces management change
#Market News
August 4, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Digiliti Money announces management change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Digiliti Money Group Inc

* Digiliti Money announces management change

* Says Jeffrey Mack resigned from the board

* Digiliti Money Group Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Bryan Meier, will assume position of interim CEO​

* Digiliti Money Group Inc - Jeffrey Mack has resigned from board and from his position as president and chief executive officer​

* Digiliti Money Group Inc - ‍in light of recent management change and preliminary Q2 results, co will be evaluating company’s go forward strategy​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

