Oct 9 (Reuters) - Digimatic Group Ltd:

* ‍Has entered into a binding conditional term with 8i Holdings limited​

* Co to enter into an option agreement which will provide right to acquire a 100% equity interest in 8vic Global ​

* Deal ‍in consideration for issue of 1.53 billion of co’s shares at A$0.042 each​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: