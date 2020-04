April 7 (Reuters) - Digirad Corp:

* ON APRIL 1, ANNOUNCED THAT CEO, CFO, COO AGREED TO HAVE THEIR BASE SALARIES REDUCED BY 20%

* ON APRIL 1, ANNOUNCED IT WILL FURLOUGH CERTAIN EMPLOYEES (WITHOUT PAY, BUT WITH COMPANY PAYMENT OF HEALTH INSURANCE)

* WILL INSTITUTE A 20% SALARY REDUCTION FOR MOST SALARIED EMPLOYEES, CUT HOURS WORKED BY MOST HOURLY EMPLOYEES BY 20%

* WITHDRAWING OUR 2020 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON MARCH 6