May 1 (Reuters) - Digirad Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 REVENUE $25.5 MILLION VERSUS $25.8 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MILLION TO $105 MILLION