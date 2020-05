May 15 (Reuters) - Digirad Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2020

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.81 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $1.44 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* OUR OPERATIONS STARTED TO BE IMPACTED IN Q1 2020 BY NATIONWIDE SHUTDOWN DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* UNCERTAINTY REGARDING DURATION, SPREAD, AND INTENSITY OF OUTBREAK, HAS LED TO AN INITIAL REDUCTION IN DEMAND FOR SERVICES