March 6 (Reuters) - Digirad Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES 2019 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE $125 MILLION TO $145 MILLION

* SEES 2020 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA OF BETWEEN $7.0 MILLION AND $9.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: