April 3 (Reuters) - Digirad Corp:

* DIGIRAD SAYS ON MARCH 30, CFO JEFFRY KEYES NOTIFIED CO THAT HE WILL RESIGN FROM ALL POSITIONS WITH CO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 10, 2018 - SEC FILING

* DIGIRAD - CEO MATTHEW MOLCHAN WILL ASSUME ADDITIONAL ROLE OF INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Source text: (bit.ly/2q4xqkb) Further company coverage: