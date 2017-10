Sept 15 (Reuters) - Digistar Corporation Bhd:

* Proposed private placement of up to 10 percent of total issued shares of Digistar

* Indicative issue price of the placement shares is assumed at 0.14 rgt per placement share‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2x4YRO1) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)