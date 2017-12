Dec 20 (Reuters) - Digital Ally Inc:

* DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF SCHEDULING ORDER BY THE DISTRICT COURT SETTING DEADLINES FOR MOVING THE AXON LITIGATION FORWARD

* DIGITAL ALLY INC - COURT SET MARCH 7, 2018 AS THE DATE AT WHICH COURT WILL CONDUCT CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: