May 14 (Reuters) - Digital Ally Inc:

* DIGITAL ALLY INC - RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM KANSAS CITY BASED ZTRIP, INC

* DIGITAL ALLY INC - ORDER TO CONNECT ABOUT 450 DEPLOYED DVM-250 VIDEO EVENT RECORDERS TO FLEETVU CLOUD-BASED DRIVER MONITORING & MANAGEMENT PLATFORM