Aug 15 (Reuters) - Digital Ally Inc

* ‍plans to un-stay litigation against Axon Enterprise, Inc in a U.S. court in order to seek an expedited trial schedule​

* ‍the litigation between company and Axon involves two patents which are patent no. 9,253,452 and U.S. Patent no. 8,781,292