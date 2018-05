BRIEF-Digital Ally Q1 Loss Per Share $0.37

May 15 (Reuters) - Digital Ally Inc:

* DIGITAL ALLY, INC. ANNOUNCES 2018 FIRST QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $2.5 MILLION

* DIGITAL ALLY - Q1 2018 REVENUES ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUE WHICH PREVENTED CO FROM SHIPPING OVER $705,000 IN ORDER BACKLOG AT QUARTER END

* EXPECT THAT SUPPLY CHAIN WILL RETURN TO NORMAL DURING Q2 2018

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INITIATED A REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES TO BEST POSITION US FOR FUTURE

* STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES INCLUDE MONETIZING PATENT PORTFOLIO, RELATED PATENT INFRINGEMENT LITIGATION AGAINST AXON AND WATCHGUARD

* DIGITAL ALLY - STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES INCLUDE SALE OF ALL/SOME ASSETS, PROPERTIES/GROUPS OF PROPERTIES/INDIVIDUAL BUSINESSES OR MERGER WITH ANOTHER CO

* RETAINED ROTH CAPITAL PARTNERS TO ASSIST IN THIS REVIEW AND PROCESS

* BOARD APPROVED $6.05 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO ADDRESS NEAR-TERM LIQUIDITY NEEDS BY REPAYING DEBT AND PROVIDING WORKING CAPITAL

* ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, REPORTED AN ADJUSTED NET LOSS OF $0.19 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: