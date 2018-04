April 13 (Reuters) - Digital Ally Inc:

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.9 MILLION VERSUS $3.4 MILLION

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INITIATED A REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* RESULT OF STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY ALSO INCLUDE CONTINUED IMPLEMENTATION OF ITS BUSINESS PLAN WITH ADDITIONAL DEBT OR EQUITY FINANCING

* RETAINED ROTH CAPITAL PARTNERS TO ASSIST IN STRATEGIC REVIEW AND PROCESS

* TERM LIQUIDITY AND OPERATIONAL ISSUES