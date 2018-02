Feb 23 (Reuters) - DIGITAL BROS SPA:

* NORTHERN PACIFIC EXERCISES OPTION TO BUY REMAINING 87.5 PERCENT OF PIPEWORKS INC

* SALE TO GENERATE NET CAPITAL GAIN OF ABOUT EUR 12 MILLION AT NET PROFIT LEVEL FOR FY 2017/2018